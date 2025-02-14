How did Pankaj Tripathi end up on a police station’s ‘WANTED’ list?

The Mirzapur-famed actor, Pankaj Tripathi, recently shared a funny and unexpected incident from his early acting days.

The Mirzapur actor revealed that his picture once appeared on a “Wanted” board in a police station setup for a crime show.

Talking to Indian based media outlet, Pankaj Tripathi recalled how this happened at a time when social media was not common, and actors had to go door to door to find work.

Pankaj Tripathi explained that back then, there were only a few casting agencies. Aspiring actors had to drop their photos into cartons at casting offices, hoping to get noticed.

He said, “There were no online platforms, and actors had to physically submit their photos. I left my pictures at many such places.”

One day, Pankaj Tripathi’s friend, who was working on a crime show, called him with a surprising discovery. He told him that his picture had been put up on a “Wanted” board in a police station set.

Pankaj Tripathi was shocked and asked how this had happened. He later realized that the art department had picked random photos from the casting office when they needed images of criminals for the board.

Since Pankaj Tripathi had submitted his photos there, his picture was unknowingly used.

Pankaj Tripathi laughed about the incident and said it was just one of the many struggles actors faced in their early days.

Today, he is one of the most respected actors in Bollywood, but this memory remains a humorous reminder of how far he has come.

Earlier, following the success of “Mirzpaur”, rumours began swirling around that makers were planning a film adaption of the show with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan portraying Kaleen Bhaiya.

Several Indian media outlets reported that the makers were considering the “Krrish” actor to replace Pankaj Tripathi, who played the iconic Kaleen Bhaiya in three seasons of the popular show.

According to reports, the ‘Mirzapur’ movie will focus on Hrithik Roshan’s Kaleen Bhaiya, as against the series which tells the stories of several characters with different plotlines.

‘Mirzapur’ director Gurmmeet Singh has now opened up about the potential project and casting the Bollywood star for the role.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, he said that there has not been any official announcement from the producers and studio responsible to make such as decision.