Prime suspect involved in raping, filming Pano Aqil girl ‘arrested’

SUKKUR: Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a prime suspect allegedly involved in raping a girl and filming the entire episode along with other accomplices in the Pano Aqil area of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP Sukkur while divulging details of the arrest said that the prime suspect is identified as Munir Arain and a sample of his DNA has been sent for a match.

Six men have been booked for allegedly sexually abusing and filming a girl in Sukkur’s Pano Aqil, according to local police on Saturday. A first information report (FIR) was filed on the complaint of the victim girl’s father.

The police said a medical examination of the girl confirmed she has been subjected to sexual abuse. The key accused have gone into hiding after registration of the case, they added.

Sources relayed that the accused would blackmail girls using their indecent videos. They exposed each other’s involvement in the crime after a feud between them.

The SSP Sukkur said two of the accused named in the FIR have been apprehended, assuring that the rest would be arrested soon.

