Real Housewives of London Star Shares Insights on Kate Middleton’s Parenting at School Events

Panthea Parker, a star of The Real Housewives of London, recently revealed her frequent encounters with Kate Middleton at their children’s school sporting events.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine at the show’s premiere, Parker shared that her son attends a prestigious London school that often competes against Lambrook School, where Kate’s children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are enrolled.

“I see her quite often because my son’s school plays against her son’s school,” Parker told Hello!. “They face off in rugby and football, so we’re either at her school or mine for matches.” She praised Kate’s dedication, noting, “She’s so classy and lovely, never missing her kids’ games. I don’t either—it’s how we connect!”

Kate Middleton has previously opened up about balancing her royal duties with motherhood. During a 2020 appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, she admitted to experiencing “mom guilt” when work pulls her away from her children. “Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you not drop us off at school?’” she shared, highlighting the relatable challenges of parenting.

As Prince George nears graduation from Lambrook, speculation about his next school has sparked widespread interest, with reports suggesting the decision is causing emotional “heartbreak” for the royal family. Stay tuned for more updates on Kate Middleton’s family life and her children’s education journey.