web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 21, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Real Housewives of London Star Shares Insights on Kate Middleton’s Parenting at School Events

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Panthea Parker, a star of The Real Housewives of London, recently revealed her frequent encounters with Kate Middleton at their children’s school sporting events.

Royal Family News- Latest News on UK Royal Family

Speaking to Hello! Magazine at the show’s premiere, Parker shared that her son attends a prestigious London school that often competes against Lambrook School, where Kate’s children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are enrolled.

“I see her quite often because my son’s school plays against her son’s school,” Parker told Hello!. “They face off in rugby and football, so we’re either at her school or mine for matches.” She praised Kate’s dedication, noting, “She’s so classy and lovely, never missing her kids’ games. I don’t either—it’s how we connect!”

Kate Middleton has previously opened up about balancing her royal duties with motherhood. During a 2020 appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, she admitted to experiencing “mom guilt” when work pulls her away from her children. “Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you not drop us off at school?’” she shared, highlighting the relatable challenges of parenting.

As Prince George nears graduation from Lambrook, speculation about his next school has sparked widespread interest, with reports suggesting the decision is causing emotional “heartbreak” for the royal family. Stay tuned for more updates on Kate Middleton’s family life and her children’s education journey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.