Parable: ‘The Mouse and the Camel’, by Rumi

A MOUSE ONCE CAUGHT IN ITS PAWS A ROPE TIED TO A CAMEL.

WHEN THE CAMEL BEGAN TO WALK, THE MOUSE THOUGHT THAT HE WAS PULLING THE CAMEL.

“HOW STRONG AND MIGHTY I AM”, HE BOASTED.

LITTLE DID HE REALIZE THAT THE CAMEL WAS WALKING BY HIMSELF.

THE TWO THEN ARRIVED AT A RIVER. HERE, THE MOUSE CAME TO A STOP.

“WHY HAVE YOU STOPPED, BROTHER MOUSE?” ASKED THE CAMEL. “KEEP LEADING ME ON, FOR YOU ARE MY GUIDE.”

“BUT THIS IS A DEEP RIVER. I AM AFRAID I’LL DROWN,” REPLIED THE MOUSE.

“LET ME SEE HOW DEEP IT IS,” SAID THE CAMEL, STEPPING INTO THE WATER.

“WHY IT ONLY COMES UP TO MY KNEE,” THE CAMEL REVEALED. “DO GO ON, BROTHER MOUSE.”

THE MOUSE OF COURSE COULD NOT CROSS THE RIVER ON HIS OWN.

“OH GREAT CAMEL,” HE SAID, “THE RIVER IS LIKE AN ANT TO YOU, BUT TO ME IT IS LIKE A DRAGON.”

THE CAMEL TOOK PITY ON THE MOUSE.

“JUMP UP AND SIT ON MY HUMP,” HE TOLD THE LITTLE CREATURE,

“AND BE NOT SO PROUD ANOTHER TIME.”

~ Rumi

( “The story of the mouse and the camel”)

Mathnawi: II, 3436-3474

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!