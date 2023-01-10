PARACET: One batch of anti-fever injection declared ‘substandard’

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has declared one batch of the anti-fever injection PARACET (paracetamol) ‘sub-standard’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

One batch of the anti-fever injection PARACET (paracetamol) has been declared ‘sub-standard’ by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). The authority issued a ‘Product Recall Alert’ and ordered concerned authorities to immediately seize the sub-standard batch from the markets.

According to the alert, the batch number CIJI70 of Paracet’s 1g/100ml Infusion was found ‘substandard & adulterated containing black color particles visible to naked eye.”

The authority ordered the pharmaceutical company to immediately recall the defected batch of product from the market.

“All Pharmacists and chemists working at distributions and Pharmacies should immediately check their stocks and stop supplying this batch of product.”

“The remaining stock should be quarantine and return to the supplier/company. Regulatory field force of all federating units (DRAP, Provincial Health Departments and States) have also increased surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective product(s),” it read.

The DRAP also requested increased vigilance within the supply chains of institutions, pharmacies, healthcare facilities likely to be affected by this affected batch of product.

