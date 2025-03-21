Efforts underway to reactivate Parachinar airport

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has geared up to restore flight operations at Parachinar airport, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, a joint team comprising officials from PAA and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently visited the airport to assess the feasibility of resuming commercial and relief flights.

According to the PAA, the Joint Board of Officers evaluated the airport’s infrastructure, technical aspects, and available facilities.

On directives from the Ministry of Defence, an eight-member committee has been formed to oversee the revival process.

The committee conducted a feasibility study for the airport’s operationalization, aiming to restore air connectivity to the region.

Earlier, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) issued a clarification regarding the temporary parking of an international flight at Karachi airport.

According to the PAA spokesperson, Emirates flight EK606 arrived at Karachi Airport 23 minutes ahead of schedule.

At the time, Bay 24 was occupied, so the flight was temporarily parked at Bay 16 after consulting with the captain. Once Bay 24 became available, the aircraft was transferred there.

The spokesperson further explained that PK213 was pushed back at 1:14 AM, and by 1:21 AM, EK606 was towed to Bay 24 for final parking.

The airport staff followed standard procedures, and no error was made in the aircraft’s parking.