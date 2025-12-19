Paralysed man controls devices with mind five days after brain chip surgery

SHANGHAI: A 28-year-old man, paralysed by a spinal cord injury for eight years, has successfully controlled digital devices using only his mind just five days after undergoing implant surgery in China.

This breakthrough in China is the first clinical trial of a fully implanted, fully wireless Brain-Computer Interface (BCI). The device, developed by Shanghai NeuroXess, connects a person’s nervous system to external machines, allowing them to act through the sheer force of thought.

The implanted brain system is designed to be minimally invasive, utilizing 64 electrodes, each only one percent the width of a human hair. These electrodes are situated in the brain, while the associated hardware—the processor, battery, and antenna—is placed beneath the skin of the chest. A key feature is the inclusion of a built-in battery and an external wireless charging dock, similar to a phone charger, which allows the user to operate the device independently throughout the day.

According to Zhang Xu, a neuroscientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, “The built-in battery is a significant step. Achieving sustained power supply and long-term usability is a key consideration for applying this technology to the human body.”

The patient’s recovery demonstrated the system’s effectiveness and speed. Within five days of implantation, the patient regained control over basic functions. A month and a half later, they were capable of more complex operations, including browsing the internet, playing video games, controlling smart home devices, and operating a wheelchair.

Professor Mao Ying of Huashan Hospital confirmed the success, stating that the patient can control household appliances and even operate his wheelchair, all of which can be achieved.

The development rivals recent progress by Elon Musk’s Neuralink. In a recent video, Neuralink patient Rocky Stoutenburgh, paralysed since 2006, demonstrated the ability to move a robotic arm to his face and kiss it. Musk recently stated that over 10,000 people have already signed up for the Neuralink patient registry, hoping to participate in future trials.