Paramount SkyDance makes a bold proposal for Warner Bros Discovery

Paramount Skydance launched a hostile bid worth $108.4billion for Warner Bros Discovery.

In recent news, on Monday, Paramount Skydance launched a hostile bid worth $108.4 billion for Warner Bros Discovery, opens a new tab, in a last-ditch effort to outbid Netflix and create a media powerhouse that would challenge the dominance of the streaming giant.

On Friday, Netflix won from a weeks-long bidding war with Paramount and Comcast and secured a $72 billion equity deal for Warner Bros Discovery’s TV, film studios and streaming assets. But Paramount’s latest attempt means the jockeying for Warner Bros and its prized HBO and DC Comics assets will not come to a conclusion swiftly.

On Monday afternoon, the Warner Bros Discovery board of directors said it would review Paramount’s offer, but it will not modify its recommendation with respect to Netflix. It advised the company to “take no action at this time” regarding the Paramount Skydance proposal.

Paramount’s $30-per-share cash offer includes financing from Affinity Partners, the investment firm run by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and several Middle Eastern government-run investment funds and is backstopped by the Ellison family. The world’s second-richest person, Larry Ellison, is the father of Paramount head David Ellison and has close ties to the White House.

According to the Wall Street Journal, and White House official spokesperson said that Larry Ellison called Trump after the Netflix deal was announced. He also told him the transaction would hurt competition.

The studio argued its bid for the whole Warner Bros Discovery is superior to Netflix, giving shareholders $18 billion more in cash and an easier path to regulatory approval. It said a Paramount-Warner Bros combination, which would be among the largest media deals in history, would be in the best interest of the creative community, movie theatres and consumers, who would benefit from enhanced competition.

According to Paramount CEO David Ellison’s proposal, “higher headline value, increased certainty in that value, greater regulatory certainty, and a pro-Hollywood, pro-consumer and pro-competition future”.