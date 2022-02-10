Paranormal activity?: Myth from viral video from Saudi Arabia resolved

The truth behind a paranormal activity claim which assumed that supernatural entities come out of human beings has come out in the open.

Recently, the video of the mysterious glow coming out of the fingers has been going viral across social media.

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله شباب احد عنده تفسير لهذا المقطع حصل لنا ليل الخميس بشاطئ الوجه pic.twitter.com/D6433U1A6h — سلمان الصاعدي ⛈⚡️ (@h88d99) February 7, 2021

People came up with theories about this so-called paranormal activity as well. Some linked it into jinns and ghosts inside human bodies.

However, a professor of the meteorology department of the Al-Qassim University Dr Abdullah Al-Masand in Saudi Arabia rejected their claims.

Al -Masand came up with a scientific explanation regarding the matter.

The professor, in his explanation, said that a person should be aware of themselves being in a dangerous place when they are in a jungle with thunder above them while their fingers are glowing with their hair raised.

He went on to say that they should remove their watch, mobile phones and keys from their possession. He added they should stay away from metallic objects as well.

The professor mentioned that fingers start glowing because of lightning that sometimes happens at the end of a thunderstorm.

He also said that people think of it as jinn as it moves places while seeing it from treetops and above mountains.

