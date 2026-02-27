'Pardon? I'm Bennett': Zimbabwe batter responds to journo after Ind v Zim match

Brian Bennett may have ended on the losing side, but the Zimbabwe batter emerged as one of the standout performers in the Super 8 clash between India and Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on 26 February.

Zimbabwe were beaten by 72 runs after India posted a formidable 256/4 — their highest total in T20 World Cup history — but Brian Bennett’s unbeaten 97 from 59 balls drew widespread praise.

Despite missing out narrowly on a century, Brian Bennett’s composure and strokeplay impressed observers at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium. During the post-match press conference, an Indian journalist asked:

“Bennett had a good chance to score a century. A century in a World Cup is always special. Why did your batters not give him a chance to score a century?”

Brian Bennett, momentarily taken aback, replied dryly: “Pardon? I’m Bennett.”

The witty response drew smiles in the room, underlining the young batter’s calm demeanour — qualities that were equally evident during his assured 59-ball knock.