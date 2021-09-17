Parents’ torture case: Registration of Karachi private school suspended

KARACHI: Following the directives of the provincial minister, the Sindh Education Department has suspended the registration of the private school that is accused of torturing and mishandling the father of a student, ARY News reported on Friday.

The investigation team has submitted its report to the Sindh Education Department that had been constituted to ascertain the facts behind the complaint of a man for being tortured by the private school staffers in front of his son.

In its report, the investigation team stated that the school administration was involved in locking up its students following a delay in the payment of fees. It further stated that the school administration was also involved in mishandling the man.

It was learnt that the private school’s administration used to receive tuition fees in cash instead of facilitating parents to deposit the fees through the bank.

The probe team said that the owners of the said school did not appear before the committee members despite being summoned nor provided CCTV footage of the incident.

In the report, the investigation team declared the complaints true that had been raised by the affected parents and recommended the education authorities suspend the school’s registration as per regulations.

In the light of the investigation team’s report, the provincial education department suspended the registration of the private school.

Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media in which a man in Karachi claimed to be beaten by private school staffers in front of his son and thrown out of the building.

The shocking incident had taken place on Wednesday in which the staffers of a private school allegedly tortured a man before his son and then thrown him out of the building.

Sources told ARY News that the man had allegedly been tortured for not paying the fees before his son was expelled from the school.

The provincial education department had taken notice of the viral video and sent its officials to the private school, however, the staffers had not opened the door.