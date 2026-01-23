Parents, two children die from generator fumes in Kabirwala

KABIRWALA: Four members of the same family, including parents and their two young children, died after inhaling toxic fumes from a generator in Kabirwala town of Khanewal district, police and rescue officials said on Friday.

The tragic incident occurred in Ada Balochan, within the jurisdiction of Nawan Police Station. According to initial reports, the family had turned on a generator inside their house due to a power outage and later fell asleep while it was still running.

Officials said the room lacked proper ventilation, allowing smoke and carbon monoxide fumes to accumulate, which likely caused the family to suffocate. Police said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Rescue officials identified the deceased as Muhammad Asif (30), his wife Nadia Bibi (24), and their two sons, Muhammad Azim (8) and Daniyal (4). Neighbours said Asif, a milk seller, had been running the generator to keep milk cool during load-shedding.

Police reached the site shortly after the incident, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.

Many households across Punjab rely on generators during prolonged electricity outages, despite the serious health risks associated with operating such equipment indoors.

Earlier, a gas cylinder blast on Thursday claimed the lives of two young children and left their father critically injured in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident occurred in the Tariqabad area of Utmanzai, where a gas cylinder exploded inside a house, causing it to collapse. As a result, two children died on the spot, while their father sustained severe burn injuries.