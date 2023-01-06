Paresh Rawal issues clarification over racist comments

Veteran Indian actor Paresh Rawal has issued a clarification over his racist remarks against an ethnic group.

The ‘Hera Pheri’ star was subjected to online backlash after his ‘racist’ comment about Bengali people was misconstrued by the community, to a point that a police complaint was filed against him over ‘hate speech’.

It happened so when the BJP leader was seen pitching his voters in Gujarat to back the ruling party of India for security and not be influenced by other issues.

“Gas cylinders are expensive but they will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?” Rawal said while addressing the rally.

What does cooking fish have to do with Rohingyas? It’s staple diet for Bengalis, Indians. He comes from MH where fish is a staple diet. Does he attack them too? This is not expected of you @SirPareshRawal, you must clarify and apologise for hurting your fans in Bengal. https://t.co/kaq2wl2F3Z — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) December 2, 2022

The matter got heated and the population of the West Bengal of India condemned the thespian for his remarks.

Speaking about the same in a recent interview, the Bollywood veteran explained his remark and apologized to the ethnic group for his words.

“It was a slip of the tongue, and what I said was misconstrued,” he said.

The actor explained, “I genuinely didn’t mean any harm to anybody. It hurts me to know that Bengali people whose art, cinema and literature I look up to, misunderstood me.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Rawal also issued an apology via tweet last month.

“Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi n Rohingya,” he had written on the micro-blogging site.

of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE. 🙏 https://t.co/MQZ674wTzq — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 2, 2022

“But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Paresh Rawal is gearing up for his next film ‘The Storyteller’ where he essays the character of a Bengali man who is hired by a rich Gujarati businessman to help with his insomnia.

