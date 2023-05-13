Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engaged, see first pictures

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ star Parineeti Chopra and youngest member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party are officially engaged.

Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! 💍

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OquwJwHTDL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 13, 2023

In a tweet, Raghav Chadha expressed his joy about the engagement with Parineeti Chopra and stated that she had accepted everything he had prayed for. The tweet read, “She said yes to everything I prayed for.”

As per sources, approximately 150 close friends and family members were present to celebrate the occasion, among whom was Parineeti Chopra’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra.

Wearing a yellow saree, Priyanka Chopra looked radiant as she attended the engagement with her brother Siddharth. The siblings stepped out for a photo-op session.