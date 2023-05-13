Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engaged, see first pictures

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ star Parineeti Chopra and youngest member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party are officially engaged.
Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! 💍
ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OquwJwHTDL
— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 13, 2023
In a tweet, Raghav Chadha expressed his joy about the engagement with Parineeti Chopra and stated that she had accepted everything he had prayed for. The tweet read, “She said yes to everything I prayed for.”
As per sources, approximately 150 close friends and family members were present to celebrate the occasion, among whom was Parineeti Chopra’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra.
Wearing a yellow saree, Priyanka Chopra looked radiant as she attended the engagement with her brother Siddharth. The siblings stepped out for a photo-op session.
Earlier, reports claimed that Parineeti Chopra is set to exchange rings with beau Raghav Chadha tomorrow, the guest list for the intimate ceremony has been revealed.
According to Indian tabloids, the actor and politician will get engaged in a traditional ceremony at the Kapurthala House, Connaught Place in the Indian capital of Delhi on May 13.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
Moreover, the publications also got their hands on the guest list for the intimate affair, featuring the bride’s cousin and A-list actor Priyanka Chopra, her BFF and Tennis star Sania Mirza, filmmaker Karan Johar, and couturier Manish Malhotra.
According to the family sources, the ‘Citadel’ star will land in Delhi on Saturday morning, while, her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie are also expected to join her.
“It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister,” the insider shared. “She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning.”
Reports also suggest that the couple has planned a party tonight to have a good time with their friends ahead of the big day.