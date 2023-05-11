Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement look revealed

Reportedly, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha are all set to exchange rings the coming weekend.

As per an exclusive report from an Indian tabloid, the actor and politician will get engaged in a traditional ceremony at the Kapurthala House, Connaught Place in the Indian capital of Delhi on May 13.

Reportedly, the duo has planned to wear colour-coordinated, minimalist outfits for the evening function. The Bollywood bride will be dressed in a ‘subtle Indian outfit’ by ace couturier Manish Malhotra.

The politician groom on the other hand will don a minimalist, ivory achkan, thoughtfully designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, keeping his ‘subtle yet elegant personal style’ in consideration.

The report also suggests that the tight guest list for the very intimate ceremony features the who’s who of the country.

It is pertinent to mention that the two reportedly had their roka ceremony last month and are now set to exchange rings on the aforementioned date.

The buzz is that the couple will get married in October this year when Chopra’s cousin and A-list actor Priyanka will be in India for a film festival.