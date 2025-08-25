Parineeti Chopra expecting first child with Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra confirmed she is expecting her first child with her politician husband, Raghav Chadha.

Congratulations are in order for actor Parineeti Chopra and Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha, who are soon going to welcome their little bundle of joy, the couple announced in an adorable Instagram post on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle this morning, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor broke the good news in a joint two-slide carousel post with Aam Aadmi Party leader, featuring a picture of a cake, with ‘1+1=3’ and tiny feet accents on it, to refer to their expanding family. The second slide was a brief video of the parents-to-be taking a stroll in the park.

“Our little universe … on its way, Blessed beyond measure,” she wrote in the caption with red heart and evil eye emojis.

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from millions of their fans as well as the entertainment fraternity, who swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the couple.

Pertinent to note here that Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in a private Udaipur affair in 2023.