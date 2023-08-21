Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie the knot next month?

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician fiance Raghav Chadha are reportedly getting married in Rajasthan, India next month.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, the Bollywood diva is a little over a month away from being Mrs Raghav Chadha, as the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star and Aam Aadmi Party leader has locked in the date and destination for their lavish wedding ceremony.

If reports are to be believed, the couple will perform the nuptials on 25th September, in a grand Rajasthan affair, to be graced by their close friends and families.

Quoting a source close to Chopra, the publication reported, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September.”

Moreover, it is also being reported that the two will host a reception in Gurugram after the wedding.

It is pertinent to mention that lovebirds, Parineeti Chopra and her beau Raghav Chadha exchanged the rings in a private affair in May this year.

Sharing the first pictures as a couple on her Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!” while the politician also shared a similar post on social media.

