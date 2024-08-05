Italian Olympian spotted sleeping on park bench at Paris 2024

Italian Olympic gold medalist Thomas Ceccon was spotted sleeping in a park inside the Olympic Village at the Paris 2024.

Saudi rower Husein Alireza took to Instagram to share a photo of Ceccon napping on a white towel under a tree on Saturday.

“Rest today, conquer tomorrow,” he wrote with the story while tagging the location as inside the Olympic Village.

It is pertinent to mention that Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon won gold in the 100-meter backstroke and a bronze medal in 4x100m men’s freestyle relay.

Earlier, Ceccon complained publicly about the accommodations in the Olympic Village at the Paris 2024.

“There is no air conditioning in the village, it’s hot, the food is bad,” said Ceccon. “Many athletes move for this reason: it’s not an alibi or an excuse, it’s the reality of what perhaps not everybody knows.”

Read more: Italy’s Carini abandons fight against Khelif, fuelling gender debate

He first complained about the facilities at the Olympic Village after failing to reach the 200-meter backstroke final on August 31.

“I’m disappointed that I didn’t make the final, but I was too tired. It’s hard to sleep both at night and in the afternoon. Here, I really struggle between the heat and the noise,” Thomas Ceccon said.

Amid the complaints of a lack of accommodations for athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian media outlets reported that the country’s Sports Ministry sent 40 portable air conditioners to help the athletes amid the hot and humid conditions and lack of air conditioning.