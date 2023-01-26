Paris Hilton, husband welcome first child

American media personality, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcome their first child, a baby boy, via surrogacy.
Paris Hilton announced on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, that she and Reum have welcomed their first baby via surrogate. The celeb shared a picture which sees the hand of the new mom protectively holding a baby’s hand.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
“You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned along with a blue heart.
View this post on Instagram
The Insta post received thousands of likes and well wishes from celebrities including Nina Dobrev, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Lindsay Lohan, Chrissy Teigen, Naomi Campbell and others.
Speaking exclusively to a foreign-based publication, Hilton said, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”
Actor Rehmat Ajmal welcomes a baby boy
It is pertinent to mention here that socialite Paris Hilton and author-entrepreneur Carter Reum got engaged in February 2021, after dating for little over a year. The latter went on one knee for the celebrity on her 40th birthday.
View this post on Instagram
The couple exchanged vows in an extravagant ceremony, later the same year.
Speaking to a foreign-based publication last year, Hilton confirmed that becoming a mother is one of her ‘top priorities’ in life. “I would want twins first,” she said in the conversation, adding that she wants two or three children specifically.