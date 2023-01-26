Paris Hilton, husband welcome first child

American media personality, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcome their first child, a baby boy, via surrogacy.

Paris Hilton announced on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, that she and Reum have welcomed their first baby via surrogate. The celeb shared a picture which sees the hand of the new mom protectively holding a baby’s hand.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned along with a blue heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The Insta post received thousands of likes and well wishes from celebrities including Nina Dobrev, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Lindsay Lohan, Chrissy Teigen, Naomi Campbell and others.

Speaking exclusively to a foreign-based publication, Hilton said, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Actor Rehmat Ajmal welcomes a baby boy

It is pertinent to mention here that socialite Paris Hilton and author-entrepreneur Carter Reum got engaged in February 2021, after dating for little over a year. The latter went on one knee for the celebrity on her 40th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The couple exchanged vows in an extravagant ceremony, later the same year.

Speaking to a foreign-based publication last year, Hilton confirmed that becoming a mother is one of her ‘top priorities’ in life. “I would want twins first,” she said in the conversation, adding that she wants two or three children specifically.

Comments