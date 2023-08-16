Paris Hilton slammed for vacationing in wildfire-hit Maui

Prolific American celebrity Paris Hilton was spotted vacationing in Maui island of Hawaii state, just 30 miles away from the wildfire-affected Lahaina town.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Stars Are Blind‘ singer was spotted spending leisure time with her husband Carter Reum, and their son, Phoenix, at a Wailea resort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

A source close to the celebrity told media that she was on a planned trip to her “second home.” It added that she took part in philanthropic activities on the visit.

“It was initially a planned family trip, and she has been traveling to Maui since she was born,” the source said. “She has many friends and family there and it’s a second home for her.”

It added, “Her uncle’s restaurant in Lahaina burned down, so they decided to shorten their trip and go to see their family and help where they could. When they arrived, they gathered supplies, donated to the local shelters and people in need and made significant contributions.”

Netizens slammed PAris Hilton for not being considerate of the affect people’s feeling amid the wildfire.

i hate paris hilton there i said it! sooo not hot of me but it’s also soooo not hot that’s she’s in maui.. it’s actually … it’s actually pretty disgusting! — iz420zy (@izinmypants) August 16, 2023

A netizen wrote, “Paris Hilton is vacationing in Maui at a resort 30 min from Lahaina. Imagine watching thousands of ppl lose their homes, loved ones, families, etc, and then expecting them to SERVE YOU DRINKS WHILE U FROLIC ON THE BEACH IN FRONT OF THEM OMG.”

At least 96 people have died because of wildfires, which are the deadliest in the United States in over a century.

The firefighters have not managed to extinguish the blazes.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has urged visitors not to arrive there at this time amid the deadly wildfires.

Read More: Paris Hilton launches her virtual island on Roblox

Paris Hilton’s fellow celebrity Jason Momoa, a native Hawaiian, expressed solidarity with the wildfire-affected people and asked visitors to not visit the exotic location at the time of peril.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI,” the star wrote on Instagram. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.”