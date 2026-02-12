Paris Sehri & Iftar Time- Ramadan 2026

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Paris France | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Paris

Paris’s Muslim community, with its rich diversity and iconic mosques like the Grande Mosquée de Paris, can use this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in CET (Central European Time; no DST shift during this period in early spring 2026). These timings help plan Sahur meals, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to begin in France around the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (provisional, based on astronomical calculations and announcements from bodies like the French Council of Muslim Faith (CFCM), Grande Mosquée de Paris, or Muslim World League method). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates aligned with reliable sources such as AlAdhan.com (Muslim World League method), IslamicFinder, timesprayer.com, and cross-referenced with local French references. Slight variations (a few minutes) may occur due to calculation methods or mosque-specific adjustments (e.g., later Fajr for caution). Always confirm with your local mosque, apps like Muslim Pro or Athan, or official CFCM announcements.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Paris with Sehri and Iftar timings (aligned closely with prevalent Paris references like AlAdhan and IslamicFinder for consistency):

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 06:08 am 06:16 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 06:06 am 06:18 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 06:05 am 06:19 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 06:03 am 06:21 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 06:01 am 06:22 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 06:00 am 06:24 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 05:58 am 06:25 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 05:56 am 06:27 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 05:55 am 06:28 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 05:53 am 06:30 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 05:51 am 06:31 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 05:49 am 06:33 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 05:48 am 06:34 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 05:46 am 06:36 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 05:44 am 06:37 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 05:42 am 06:39 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 05:40 am 06:40 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 05:39 am 06:42 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 05:37 am 06:43 pm 20 09 Mar Mon 05:35 am 06:45 pm 21 10 Mar Tue 05:33 am 06:46 pm 22 11 Mar Wed 05:31 am 06:48 pm 23 12 Mar Thu 05:29 am 06:49 pm 24 13 Mar Fri 05:28 am 06:51 pm 25 14 Mar Sat 05:26 am 06:52 pm 26 15 Mar Sun 05:24 am 06:54 pm 27 16 Mar Mon 05:22 am 06:55 pm 28 17 Mar Tue 05:20 am 06:57 pm 29 18 Mar Wed 05:18 am 06:58 pm 30 19 Mar Thu 05:16 am 07:00 pm

These timings reflect the gradual increase in fasting hours (from about 12 hours early on to over 13.5 hours by the end) due to lengthening spring days in Europe.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Paris and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak! 🌙 For real-time updates or jamaat-specific times, check trusted apps, local masjids, or sites like AlAdhan.com or IslamicFinder.org. Share this calendar with friends and family.