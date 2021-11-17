Parliament approves bill allowing chemical castration of rape convict

ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday approved the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021, allowing chemical castration of rape convicts, ARY NEWS reported.

The bill was presented in the House by Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan with Jamaat-i-Islami lawmakers introducing an amendment demanding the replacement of chemical castration with public hanging.

However, the amendment was opposed and added as a new section in the bill as the bill was passed with the majority vote of the treasury lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, the joint session of the Parliament passed three important bills including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Second Election Amendment Bill 2021, and the Kulbhushan Jadhav bill allowing him the right to appeal amid the hues and cry of the opposition.

The bills related to the use of EVMs and Second Election Amendment Bill 2021 were presented by Adviser to Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan in the joint session of the Parliament.

The bills were passed with the majority.

Later, the joint sitting also passed the bill allowing Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal in the ICJ. The bill was presented by Federal Law and Justice Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem.

Following the passage of the bills, the opposition started making hues and cry and tore the copies of the agenda. The Speaker NA tried to maintain the decorum of the house, but the opposition continued disturbing the house.

