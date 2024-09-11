Parliament Arrests: Speaker suspends NA security officials

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in punitive action over the Parliament arrests episode, has suspended five National Assembly security officials including the sergeant-at-arms, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Speaker has suspended Sergeant-at-Arms Ashfaq Ashraf for four months over negligence in the security of the Parliament House.

Four other security personnel have also been suspended for their failure to uphold security of the parliament.

The suspended security staff included a security assistant Waqas Ahmed and three junior assistants Ubaidullah, Waheed Safdar, and Muhammad Haroon.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has formed a committee over the arrests of PTI MNAs from the Parliament House headed by Additional Secretary Iftikhar Naumani.

Other members of the committee are joint secretaries Asadullah Khan and Rizwanullah. Acting Sergeant-at-Arms Raja Farhat Abbas has also been co-opted in the committee.

The security officials suspended after the arrests of PTI MNAs from the Parliament House.