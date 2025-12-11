Parliament body discusses Sindh's solar panels' project

ISLAMABAD: Chairman standing committee for economic affairs division Thursday said that Sindh’s solar project’s beneficiaries list found to be inaccurate in a meeting of the parliament body.

Senator Saifullah Abro said that there should have been up to 21,000 registered families in Larkana but only 4,000 families have been registered. “A family has been given 10 solar sets while the neighboring household failed to get single solar system kit.

Chairman Committee Saifullah Abro also alleged that a solar kit of Rs 18,000 price being purchased at the exorbitant rate of 60,000 rupees.

“The FBR has said that the solar kits have not been imported from any foreign country,” Senator Abro disclosed in the briefing.

The committee resented over absence of concerned officers in the meeting, “Officials deliberately remain absent in meetings,” chairman said.

The Standing committee directed officials for compulsory attending the next session of the parliamentary body.

Sindh government has announced free solar systems distribution for the families under a scheme, whose monthly electricity consumption is less than 100 units and who have not applied for any other government solar power program.