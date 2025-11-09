Parliament body meets to discuss 27th constitutional amendment bill

ISLAMABAD: Joint Parliamentary Committee for Law and Justice meeting on Sunday at the Parliament House to consider the 27th constitutional amendment bill.

The parliamentary committee co-chaired by Farooq H. Naik and Mehmood Bashir Virk will review the proposed legislation clause-wise.

The parliament body will approve the constitutional amendment bill in its session today, sources said.

After the committee’s approval in the session, the legislation will be tabled in the Senate for debate.

Federal Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Saturday said that the 27th Constitutional Amendment includes a proposal to grant the rank of Field Marshal as a lifetime title.

Speaking to the media after cabinet meeting yesterday, the law minister shared details of the proposed amendment, which proposes the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court to deal with constitutional matters.

The amendment proposes that the power to transfer judges be handed over to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP). The relevant chief justices of high courts will also be taken on board in the process.

The amendment also addresses Senate elections, proposing that they be held simultaneously across the country instead of every three years, as is currently the practice.