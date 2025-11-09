Parliament body reviews 27th amend bill, endorses Constitutional Court

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Parliamentary Committee for Law and Justice approved the Federal Constitutional Court clause in its meeting at the Parliament House on Sunday while considering the 27th amendment bill, sources said.

The parliamentary committee co-chaired by Farooq H. Naik and Mehmood Bashir Virk reviewing the proposed legislation clause-wise.

“The President will appoint the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, while the head of the court will nominate remaining judges,” sources said.

The court will be comprised of seven judges.

The parliament committee also approved the clause pertaining to transfer of judges. “The judge that will not be agreed to transfer will be deemed retired. The retired judge will be entitled of pension and other previliges.”

“Three more amendments have also been presented to the parliamentary committee from the government’s allied parties the ANP, BAP and MQM”, sources said.

The ANP in its amendment proposed removal of the world ‘Khyber’ from ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ to name the province as “Pakhtunkhwa”.

The MQM presented its amendment with regard to local councils’ funds, while the BAP submitted amendment about increasing the number of seats of the Balochistan Assembly.

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar talking to newsmen has said that the MQM and other parties’ proposals have been under consideration adding that the committee is expected to complete its work till the evening.

After the committee’s approval in the session, the legislation will be tabled in the Senate for debate.