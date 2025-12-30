Parliament House: Cockroach found crawling in senator's plate

ISLAMABAD: A cockroach stunned People’s Party’s Senator Waqar Mehdi, found leisurely crawling in his plate of sandwich, samosa and other refreshment during a Senate committee meeting, pointing to the unhygienic sanitary conditions in the Parliament House.

Senator Waqar Mehdi said that “It is third repeat of the same instance with him”.

Cockroaches found at every nook and corner of the Parliament House, at plates, tables and among office files.

Chairman Committee Senator Saifullah Abro taken stern notice of the PPP Senator’s complaint, who said he had written to the Senate Secretariat earlier about roaming cockroaches and sanitary situation in the parliament house.