Entry without COVID-19 vaccination banned in Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Secretariat has decided to impose the entry ban on those who have not received COVID-19 vaccine in the Parliament House, ARY News reported on Friday.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Upper House secretariat decided to ban the entry of unvaccinated persons in the Parliament House.

A notification has been issued by the secretariat, stating that nobody including guests or employees will be allowed to enter the Parliament House without getting COVID-19 jab. The notification will come into effect from August 2.

It added that many employees of the Parliament House have not received COVID-19 vaccine despite asking for multiple times. The security staff was informed about the latest order, it stated.

Pandemic situation in Pakistan

Pakistan continues to record a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases as the country has registered 4,537 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The country last recorded more than 4,000 cases in a single day on May 21, when 4,007 new cases were reported.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,024,861, including 938,843 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.79 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 86 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,295, the NCOC said, adding that 3,117 people are in critical condition.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 377,231 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 355,483 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 143,213 cases. Islamabad, 86,945, Balochistan, 30,162, AJK, 23,819 and GB has reported 8,008 new infections, so far.

To curb the spread of the disease, Pakistan also expedited the pace of vaccination and administered overall 27,875,999 COVID-19 vaccine doses on July 30, including 21,968,070 partial doses and 5,907,929 two doses.