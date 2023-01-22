Parliament offices to remain closed for three days due to ‘short circuit’

ISLAMABAD: Offices of National Assembly and Senate Secretariat will remain close for three days due to short circuit in the Parliament House building, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the Senate of Pakistan said that offices of National Assembly and Senate Secretariat have been closed for three days due to short circuit in the Parliament House building.

2/2…secretaries have been directed to take steps for resolution of the issue. As a consequence, Chairman Senate has called the sitting of the Senate earlier adjourned for Monday, the 23rd January, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. to meet on Thursday, the 26th January 2023 at 11:00 a.m. — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf have ordered immediate precautionary measures while concerned secretaries have been directed to take steps for resolution of the issue.

As a consequence, Chairman of the upper house of parliament has called the sitting of the Senate earlier adjourned for Monday, the 23rd January, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. to meet on Thursday, the 26th January 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph (b) of sub-rule (2) of Rule 23 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012, the Chairman Senate has been pleased to call the sitting of the Senate earlier adjourned for Monday, the 23rd January, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. to meet on Thursday, the 26th January 2023 at 11:00 am,” the notification stated.

Comments