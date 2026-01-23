Parliament passes domestic violence protection bill for men and women

ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of Parliament on Friday passed the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2025, along with the Daanish Schools Authority Bill, 2025, by a majority vote.

The Domestic Violence bill, moved by MNA Dr Sharmila Faruqui, was approved after the House rejected amendments proposed by JUI MNA Aliya Kamran and Senator Kamran Murtaza, while accepting amendments introduced by Dr Faruqui.

The legislation aims to establish an effective system for the prevention of domestic violence and the protection, relief, and rehabilitation of women, men, transgender persons, children, and other vulnerable individuals.

According to the bill, the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees the fundamental rights and dignity of all individuals and their right to be treated in accordance with the law.

The statement of objects and reasons notes that domestic violence remains a widespread issue in Pakistan, with alarming statistics highlighting its prevalence. Data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows that one in three women in the country experiences some form of domestic abuse during her lifetime.

The situation in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is described as equally concerning, with a noticeable rise in reported cases. The statement further cites the Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment, which has highlighted the increasing number of domestic violence complaints in the capital, underscoring the need for stronger legal protections.

Speaking after the bill’s passage, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that men had been included in domestic violence legislation for the first time, calling it a positive step. “It is a good development that men will also receive legal protection against domestic violence,” he said.

National Commission for Human Rights (Amendment) Bill

The joint sitting also passed the National Commission for Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with a majority vote, amid opposition from some members over proposed changes.

The bill was moved by Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik, who told the House that the legislation was aimed at bringing clarity to the existing legal framework governing the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and at defining more clearly the exercise of authority by the federation.

During the session, amendments proposed by Senator Kamran Murtaza and MNA Aliya Kamran were rejected by the House. However, the joint sitting approved amendments moved by MNA Shazia Marri before passing the bill.

Opposition members raised concerns over certain provisions of the proposed law and called for a more detailed debate.

Daanish Schools Authority Bill

Meanwhile, the joint sitting also passed the Daanish Schools Authority Bill, 2025, which was moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhry.