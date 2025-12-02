Parliament passes National Commission for Minority Rights Bill 2025

ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of the Parliament on Tuesday passed the National Commission for Minority Rights Bill 2025 with majority, along with its amendments, after protest of the opposition, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The bill presented by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar was opposed by the opposition members over clause 35 of the National Commission for Minority Rights Bill 2025.

The opposition members also chanted slogans against the bill, citing the clause will benefit the Qadiyanis.

Addressing the session, Azam Nazir Tarar stated that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the rights of minorities, and the purpose of establishing the Commission is to ensure the protection of minority communities’ rights.

He added that all legitimate proposals will be thoroughly reviewed and emphasized that no actions will be taken against the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

He further said that minority communities are equally valued as other citizens, and no provisions have been made that would favor Qadianism.

The legal bill for the establishment of the Minority Commission was brought to the joint session in line with the Supreme Court’s directive.

Before enacting legislation related to minority rights, a parliamentary committee was formed, including minority members from both houses. According to Azam Nazir Tarar, under Pakistan’s law, Qadianis are not recognized as Muslims.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Section 35 has been removed from the bill, meaning the Commission will have no power to impose punishments or penalties. Additionally, any clause allowing members to take suo motu action has also been deleted.

Later the clause 35 of the bill was abolished at the request of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

Following the correction, the National Commission for Minority Rights Bill 2025 was passed clause-by-clause approval of the bill from the House.