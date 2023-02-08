Parliament reiterates moral, diplomatic, political support to Kashmir cause

The joint sitting of the Parliament has expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination and reiterated Pakistan’s unstinting moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir Cause.

It adopted a unanimous resolution moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination.

This Joint Session recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains one of the oldest unresolved international disputes on the United Nations’ agenda, mindful of numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute adopted since 1948, Radio Pakistan reported.

The House paid rich tribute to the valor, courage and sacrifices of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It appreciated the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for their steadfast political support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters living across the Line of Control.

Rejecting India’s unilateral and illegal actions since 5th August, 2019, it expressed grave concern over attempts to introduce demographic changes in IIOJK, inter-alia, through issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders, allowing purchase of land by non-Kashmiris, addition of temporary residents to the voters’ lists and fresh delimitation of electoral constituencies.

The resolution emphasized that any political process, held under foreign occupation, cannot be a substitute to the exercise of the right to self-determination by the people of the Jammu and Kashmir as provided in the relevant UNSC Resolutions;

The Parliament also expressed serious concern at the presence of over 900,000 Indian forces that has turned the IIOJK into one of the most militarized regions of the world. It condemned the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, the so-called ‘cordon- and-search’ operations, destruction and confiscation of properties, and torture.

Besides, the House expressed serious apprehensions at the continued illegal detention and incarceration of Kashmiri political leaders and activists. It deplored the impunity with which the Indian forces continue their egregious human rights violations in IIOJK, under draconian laws that defy the norms of justice. It also reprimanded the belligerent statements of the Indian political leaders and military officers regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, threatening regional peace and stability.

The Joint Session reaffirmed the unshakeable resolve of the Pakistani nation to thwart any Indian aggression. It urged India to allow an independent investigation into the human rights violations in IIOJK as recommended by the Reports of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of June 2018 and July 2019.

The resolution demanded that India must rescind its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August, 2019 and subsequent measures and earnestly implement the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions to enable Kashmiri people to determine their future through the democratic method of a fair and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

The joint session passed The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The joint sitting has been adjourned to meet again on Monday at 4 pm.

