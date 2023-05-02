‘Parliament will go to any extent to protect its constitutional powers’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said no one can curtail the powers of the parliament.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said parliament will go to any extent to protect its power given in the constitution.

The federal minister said the judiciary is empowered to interpret the law and the constitution. She said a transparent and fair system has been introduced by the recent legislation in the parliament.

The minister said this law was passed on the long-standing demand of the lawyers, bar councils and bar associations.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused the Supreme Court (SC) of committing ‘contempt of Parliament’ by ‘undermining the decisions of the House.”

Speaking on the National Assembly (NA) floor, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman reiterated that funds for holding elections in Punjab could not be released to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) without the Parliament’s permission.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the decisions of the Parliament could not be ignored. “If the Parliament allows releasing of funds, we have no objection.”

