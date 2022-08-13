Parliamentarians’ Diamond Jubilee convention at NA tonight

Parliamentarians’ Diamond Jubilee Convention marking 75 years of the country’s independence would be held in the National Assembly hall tonight, ARY News reported.

According to details the convention would be held under the title would be ‘Saya-e-Khuda e zuljajal’.

The convention’s first session is scheduled to begin at 4 pm and would include an honorary dinner and cultural show. The first session would end at 7 pm, the schedule says.

The second session of the convention would begin at 10 pm and would end at 11:45 pm. The convention would end with fireworks at 12 am marking the 75th independence day of the country.

The fireworks would be held outside the parliament house at 12 am. The parliament would pass a joint summary at the end of the session.

