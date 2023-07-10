Parliamentarians to get Rs61.2bln ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians to get whopping Rs61.2 billion under development schemes ahead of general elections, scheduled later this year, ARY News reported, quoting official documents.

According to ARY News, it has been decided to issue Rs61.26 billion in just three months under the parliamentarians’ development schemes،

The incumbent government allocated Rs90 billion for MPs development schemes in FY2023-24 and out of which Rs41 billion will be released for the lawmakers during the first three months of the fiscal year. ۔

According to the document, it has been decided to issue Rs20 billion, the amount that lapsed in FY2022-23 before the election،

The Ministry of Finance has allowed the issuance of funds for MPs’ schemes۔

The document shows that the Ministry of Finance has okayed the release of Rs61.26 for parliamentarians’ schemes from July to September.

Earlier it emerged that the Prime Minister (PM) House budget reached Rs 1.2 billion with a Rs 260 million hike from the budget allocated in the previous fiscal year.

As per details, the budget allocated for the Prime Minister’s house for the FY2023-24 is more than Rs 1.26 billion whereas the PM house budget was Rs 993 million in the previous fiscal year.