NA Speaker chairs session of parliamentary committee on national security

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has chaired a session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security today which was attended by the parliamentarians, chief ministers, army chief, DG ISI and others, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed gave briefing to the participants of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) during the in-camera session.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The meeting was attended by the federal ministers, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief ministers of all four provinces, opposition lawmakers and others.

Federal ministers Sheikh Rasheed, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Sherry Rehman, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Farogh Naseem, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Awami National (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti were also in attendance.