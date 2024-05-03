Parliamentary committee on judges’ appointment reconstituted

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan reconstituted the parliamentary committee for judges’ appointment after ‘consultation’ with leaders of the opposition in the Senate and the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat here, Farooq H Naek, Anushay Rehman and Mohsin Aziz have been named as members of the committee.

The other members of the parliamentary committee included Hamid Khan, Khawaja Asif, Shazia Marri.

Besides, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council’s members—Ali Muhammad Khan and Sardar Latif Khosa—have also been named members of the committee.

The parliamentary committee will consider the Supreme Judicial Council’s recommendations for the appointment of judges at the top level.

Earlier in the day, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar opened up a ‘proposal’ to extend the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

The law minister in a statement said that proposals are being circulated related to the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan. “I will not vehemently turn down the proposals related to the tenure of the Chief Justice,” he added.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the parliamentary committee’s role in judges’ appointments is nothing more than a ‘rubber stamp’. He said that after the 19th constitutional amendment, the parliamentary committee’s role in judges’ appointments has become like a rubber stamp.

The law minister was of the view that in the 18th constitutional amendment, the government had maintained a balance in judges’ appointments.