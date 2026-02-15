Parliamentary delegation to visit Morocco from February 15–17

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will visit Morocco from February 15 to 17.

The visit is being undertaken at the official invitation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Morocco, Mr. Rachid Talbi El Alami, according to a news release.

During the visit, Ayaz Sadiq will meet his counterpart in the Parliament of Morocco as well as the Speaker of the House of Councillors (Upper House), along with holding other official engagements.

The meetings will focus on strengthening bilateral parliamentary ties and enhancing cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The delegation comprises MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Muhammad Azhar Khan Leghari, Malik Sohail Khan, and Sanjay Perwani.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed for Vienna, Austria on Sunday morning, on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi were accompanying the Prime Minister as part of the Pakistani delegation.

During his stay in Vienna, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral as well as delegation-level talks with Chancellor Stocker at the Federal Chancellery. Both leaders are expected to discuss matters of mutual interest and avenues for strengthening cooperation between the two countries.