Parliament’s joint session to deliberate on electoral reforms today

ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of the Parliament will be held at 2:00 pm today with National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in chair, ARY News reported.

The joint session will deliberate over a 25-point agenda including the electoral reforms bill. The government will get the Election Act 2023 bill with additional amendments to be passed in the joint sitting of the parliament.

Parents Protection Bill 2023, Law of Evidence (Amendment) bill, Anti-Narcotics (Amendment) bill have also been on the agenda of the joint session.

Moreover, Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and OGRA amendment bill 2023 have also been on the business agenda of the session. The National Assembly on Monday referred the “Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2022” to the joint sitting of the parliament for consideration and passage.

Federal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi will table additional amendments and bills.

The outgoing National Assembly has been in its final session before it completes its five-year term on August 13.

Sources said that the NA session will continue until the assembly stands dissolved.