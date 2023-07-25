27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Advertisement -

Parliament’s joint session to deliberate on electoral reforms today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of the Parliament will be held at 2:00 pm today with National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in chair, ARY News reported.

The joint session will deliberate over a 25-point agenda including the electoral reforms bill. The government will get the Election Act 2023 bill with additional amendments to be passed in the joint sitting of the parliament.

Parents Protection Bill 2023, Law of Evidence (Amendment) bill, Anti-Narcotics (Amendment) bill have also been on the agenda of the joint session.

Moreover, Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and OGRA amendment bill 2023 have also been on the business agenda of the session. The National Assembly on Monday referred the “Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2022” to the joint sitting of the parliament for consideration and passage.

Federal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi will table additional amendments and bills.

The outgoing National Assembly has been in its final session before it completes its five-year term on August 13.

Sources said that the NA session will continue until the assembly stands dissolved.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.