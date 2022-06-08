Parliament’s joint sitting likely to pass NAB, Election Amendment bills

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has convened a joint sitting of parliament on Thursday to get bills, seeking amendments to the NAB and election laws, passed, ARY News reported.

According to details, the government is expected to bring the bills seeking amendments to the NAB and election laws after President Dr Arif Alvi returned them.

As per the Constitution, if the parliament passed the bill then it would be sent to the president again for assent and if the president did not give assent within 10-days, then it would automatically be made an act of the parliament. If the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022 gets passed, overseas Pakistani will be deprived of the right to vote.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly and Senate passed the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2022 and Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022 separately.

However, President Dr Arif Alvi rejected the bills on the ground that he was not informed about the legislative proposal under Article 46 before they were tabled in parliament.

