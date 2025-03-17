web analytics
Monday, March 17, 2025
Parliament’s National Security Committee session summoned tomorrow

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 11:00 in the morning.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has summoned the national security body’s session on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The military leadership will brief the in-camera session on the current security situation in Balochistan and KP.

The members of the parliamentary committee, concerned federal cabinet members, and leaders of all parliamentary parties or their representatives will attend the session at the National Assembly Hall.

The military leadership will deliver a briefing on the escalating terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, highlighting the causes behind the recent surge in such incidents.

The decision to hold the high-level security discussion comes amid a renewed wave of terrorism incidents targeting security forces in two provinces.

A spokesman of the National Assembly Secretariat has said that the session was earlier summoned on 1:30 PM but the schedule was changed due to Ramadan. The meeting will now be held tomorrow at 11:00 in the morning.

