Part of Fordow was attacked: Deputy governor Qom

An official at Qom provincial governor office confirmed the attack on Fordow nuclear facility on Sunday morning, saying only a part of the site was attacked.

According to Mehr News report, Morteza Heidari, the deputy governor of Qom said that a portion of Fordow site was attacked by the enemy after the activation of the air defense in the surrounding area.

This is while Iran had evacuvated its three major nuclear sites, including Natanz in Isfahan, Khondab in Arak and Fordow in Qom.

Heidari called on the people to preserve their unity and do not pay attention to the propaganda waged by the enemy.

It is worth mentioning here that President Donald Trump said the US military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

Trump added that “all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.”

Donald Trump’s announcement came just two days after he said he would decide “within two weeks” whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.

Earlier on Saturday there were reports that US B-2 bombers — which carry so-called “bunker buster” bombs — were headed out of the United States.

Trump did not say what kind of US planes or munitions were involved.