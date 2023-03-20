Parts of Karachi receive light to heavy rain

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi received heavy to light rain on Monday evening turning the weather in the metropolis pleasant, ARY News reported, quoting the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rains and thunderstorms in the port city and other parts of Sindh from today.

The met office noted that a rain and thunder system had developed in Balochistan and had brought rain and thunder cells in some parts of the city.

As a result, several areas of Karachi – Malir, Gadap and Kathore – witnessed rain and hailstorm in the evening. Meanwhile, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and its surrounding areas received heavy showers.

On the other hand, light showers were reported in Landhi, Korangi and Shah Faisal Colony while strong dusty winds blew in Baldia Town, Hub Chowki and its surrounding areas.

Earlier in the day, the Met Office forecasted rainfall with thunderstorms at outskirts of Karachi on Monday (today) with another westerly wave to enter in Balochistan.

Existing westerly wave continues to affect most part of the region. Under its influence, scattered dust-thunderstorm or rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely in Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Matyari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan districts, according to the weather report.

Another westerly wave is likely to approach south Balochistan from 22nd March, according to the Met Office.

Under the influence of the new weather system, scattered dust-thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity, while isolated heavy falls at some places, is likely in most of the districts of Sindh during 22-23 March.

Comments