Parts of Karachi receive moderate to light rain

KARACHI: Weather turned pleasant in Karachi as parts of the city received moderate to light showers on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

Moderate to light showers were reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, Gadap, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ghazi Goth, Gulzar Hijri Scheme 33, Baldia Ittehad Town, Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, University Road, Yusuf Goth, Sohrab Goth, Lines Area, MA Jinnah Road and others.

The morning showers caused problems for the people going to the offices. The heavy traffic jam was also reported in some parts of the city, which was cleared by the personnel of traffic police.

Earlier, KE said that the utility’s infrastructure was not involved in any of the 08 electrocution cases reported on 24, 25, and 26th of July 2022.

All of these unfortunate incidents were reported from either within private or commercial premises or in the public domain, which involved reasons beyond KE’s infrastructure.

While expressing grief and extending sympathies with the affected families on these incidents, KE spokesperson reiterated the dire need to take precautionary measures especially in storm conditions, which are crucial to minimizing the probability of such unfortunate incidents in Karachi.

