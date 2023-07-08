32.9 C
Parvaiz Elahi files plea for ‘better prison facilities’

By Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday filed an application seeking ‘better class’ in prison facilities, ARY News reported.

According to the details, advocate Amir Saeed filed a petition on behalf of Pervaiz Elahi, seeking better facilities in prison for the former Punjab chief minister.

Earlier, on the court’s order, Parvaiz Elahi was provided with first-class accommodations and other facilities. However, the jail authorities have subsequently withdrawn all the granted privileges. The petition asserts that Elahi’s rights are being violated and urges the court to intervene.

The request presented to the court emphasizes the need to reinstate the facilities that were previously provided, including the provision of home-cooked food.

Additionally, the petition seeks the court’s intervention in ensuring access to necessary medicines and treatment facilities for Parvaiz Elahi.

