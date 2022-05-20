Parvaiz Elahi says will dissolve Punjab Assembly on Imran Khan’s order

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvaiz Elahi on Friday said that he was Imran Khan’s candidate for Chief Minister Punjab and will dissolve the Punjab Assembly within half an hour if PTI asks him to do so, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to ARY NEWS after ECP de-seated 25 PTI MPAs of the Punjab Assembly for voting in favour of Hamza Shahbaz, Parvaiz Elahi said Imran Khan was their leader and they would sit with Imran Khan to decide on the election of the provincial assemblies.

“We will have to devise a strategy on getting a two-third majority to rule the country,” he said.

Speaking on the dissolution of the National Assembly, Parvaiz Elahi said that people should wait for some time for dissolution of the National assembly and early election is now a matter of days only.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister election.

The election body had reserved its verdict on Tuesday on the reference seeking disqualification of 25 dissident PTI MPAs of the Punjab Assembly. The reference against deviant members was filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The dissident Punjab lawmakers include Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Uzma Kardar, Faisal Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Mehar Mohammad Aslam.

