I never allowed Rabya to do dramas: Parveen Akbar

In her latest interview, TV veteran Parveen Akbar, whose son Faizan Sheikh and daughter Rabya Kulsoom are also prominent names of Pakistan’s drama industry, confessed that she was against the latter acting in dramas, while she allowed her son to study media sciences.

“It was simply because the industry is not the same for women nowadays, as compared to when I started to act. Therefore, I wanted her to complete her studies first,” she said, adding that the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor is a dentist by profession and had even started practising when she got her first offer for a commercial at the clinic.

“I allowed her for that and asked Faizan to go along. She was paid 25,000 for that project and was extremely happy with her earnings,” the veteran recalled. “And would keep requesting me, along with her practice, to allow her to act in dramas. But I would turn her down every time.”

The ‘Dastak’ actor shared that they got a proposal for her daughter during that time, and she was soon married to her husband, Rehan Nazim.

“After marriage, she again got an offer to act in a serial and called me. I told her, ‘You should ask your husband and in-laws. If they allow you for it, go ahead, but if they don’t, give up on this idea.’ But it was her luck that her husband’s family is very broad-minded and modern people, so she was allowed to take up the project, and that’s how her acting journey started,” she detailed.

