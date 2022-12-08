Parveen Rehman case suspects challenge detention

KARACHI: The alleged suspects involved in the murder of the renowned rights activist Parveen Rehman have challenged their detention in Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the acquitted suspects challenged their three-month detention in SHC.

The court has issued notice to the provincial government for December 12 and ordered the Home secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Sindh police to appear before the court along with the report.

Furthermore, the court directed authorities to send a copy of the report to the prosecutor general as well.

Earlier, the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government decided against releasing the suspects, allegedly involved in the murder of renowned rights activist Parveen Rehman.

In the statement, the provincial government claimed that the lives of family members of Parveen Rehman including her sister were under threat.

Last month, Sindh High Court (SHC) overturned the death sentences handed over to the accused in the Parveen Rehman murder case by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

It is pertinent to mention here that Perveen Rehman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013.

