Parveen Rind: Peoples University student fears for life

KARACHI: Parveen Rind, a house officer at the nursing section of the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences, who levelled allegations of harassment and attempted murder against three officials, said on Tuesday she is receiving death threats.

The house officer and the deputy inspector general (DIG) Nawabsahah appeared before Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh who last week took notice of the alleged harassment.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the chief justice, Parveen Rind, who came to the court barefoot, said she was fearing for her life as she has been receiving life threats. She demanded that she be allowed to do her house job in some other city.

The woman said she was not satisfied with progress thus far made by the police in investigation into the harassment case. She said the chief justice expressed annoyance over the DIG and directed him to ensure a transparent inquiry into the allegations.

On the other hand, the police officer informed the SHC CJ that a case has been registered on the victim’s complaint. He said she has been asked to provide evidence she has to corroborate her charges.

He said key accused Mustafa Rajpoot has obtained already pre-arrest bail. The chief justice directed the police to complete the investigation and present a report within 15 days.

