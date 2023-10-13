Parvez Elahi complains of food poisoning in jail

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday complained of food poisoning due to ‘sub-standard’ food while being in custody, ARY News reported.

In June, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the jail authorities to provide facilities to the former chief minister of Punjab Parvez Elahi as per law.

In his informal media talk upon his arrival at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, Parvez Elahi said he was suffering from food poisoning due to ‘sub-standard’ meal provided to him in jail.

The jail authorities are not allowing my personal doctor to visit me, the former chief minister claimed.

Responding to queries from journalists, Elahi said though he was not well but somehow managed to reach the court.

Shunning the impression of contact with the PTI chief in the Adiala Jail, the PTI president said the rumors are ‘baseless’ and vowed to stand firmly united with the former prime minister.

Parvez Elahi is currently in Adiala Jail in a case related to terrorism charges against him following the May 9 violence.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president informed the court that he is experiencing severe pain in his back, legs were swollen. He requested the court to allow him to seek medical treatment from his personal doctor.